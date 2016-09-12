7 Things You Need To Know About Deceptively Harmful Technology

5. The transhumanism agenda

Transhumanism -the idea that humans can ultimately transform into powerful godlike beings through the use of technology has been pursued for some time by the ruling elite. They see it as a way to having immortality. Transhumanism technology incorporates nano-technology, genetic modifications, drugs, robotics, bionics and cybernetic enhancements…

In their acceptance or pursuit many fall for the transhumanism deception because they haven’t realized that humans are already powerful godlike beings. In truth, transhumanism threatens the loss of humanity and humanity’s powerful connection to spirituality.

6. Controlling

The harmful technology is part of Agenda 21 (new Agenda 2030) used to covertly control the populace into passivity and take away their civil liberties. It can be used as a mass surveillance system for monitoring our brainwaves, bioelectric and other informational energy fields, everywhere we go. This information could then be collected and used to alter our perceptions.

7. Out of ethics

Sure, along the way, right from its inception at R&D, ignoring potential long-term adverse effects, to the final product; buying off corrupt approval bodies, bribing politicians to give it the okay, there are many unscrupulous individuals involved in unethical situations.

Ultimately, it’s self-interest, out of ethics or lack of a conscience... that keeps the harmful technology going.

-That concludes just 7 of the many things you need to know about deceptively harmful technology.

Spread the word

If anything’s going to change it involves us getting off our backsides and doing something about this appalling circumstance. We need to spread the word to wake up the sleeping masses. Create public outrage. Where we can, stop supporting the related products and demand that actions be taken before it's too late. Before the control system through this harmful technology becomes unstoppable.