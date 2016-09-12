7 Things You Need To Know About Deceptively Harmful Technology
-By Paul A Philips
In the quest for complete global domination, including a hidden world depopulation agenda, the world’s ruling elite and associates now have an unprecedented arsenal of weapons and resources for the silent war on humanity. A number of these weapons and resources exist in the form of technology deceptively hidden in plain sight having common widespread use.
Thus, the majority public is unaware that this technology has a double edge sword. Much effort has been made by the ruling elite and associates to keep the harmful sides secretive. The technology is supported by those having ulterior motives tied in to hidden agendas and schemas. To which there are a number of recurring patterns in this gross deception.
Recognising the ulterior motives and related recurring patterns will help lead you to identify this harmful technology. -Then you can take action; safeguard yourself from becoming ill or winding up dead.
In light of this, using examples, here are 7 things you need to know about deceptively harmful technology.
1. Profits supersede welfare concern
There couldn’t be a better example of this than the case of wireless technology. For instance, not so long ago US authority the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted various telecom industries permission to operate their 5G devices between the electromagnetic spectrum ranges 25 GHz to 100 GHz for consumer use.
The FCC made the point that a balance would be struck, enabling federal, non-federal and terrestrial, satellite and mobile or fixed technology to get along side by side effectively with a focus for expansion…
-The point about all this is that the FCC acted purely in the interests of the telecom corporations, helping to oil the wheels of their profit machine. No consideration was ever made about the health or welfare concern of consumers. No considerations were given to the known ill-health effects on the populace related to wireless technology.
-Anybody doubting the harm this technology is capable of with its applications then I suggest looking online at the many pages of peer-reviewed evidence. Try this to start with. Then there’s a study from Dr Leif Salford showing that radiation from Wi-Fi, smart meters and cell phones cause the blood-brain barrier to leak…
Good advice on protection from these unnatural electromagnetic fields has been given by experienced researcher Dr Barrie Trower. Another excellent form of protection is said to exist in the form of Shungite, a non-crystalline mineraloid.
2. Bad Science is used for favouring corporate gain
Bad science is a favourite with greedy corporations to help support their product and cover up the technology’s potential for harm. For instance, limited, out-of-date scientific studies may be deliberately selected knowing that its scope will fall short of the radius needed to detect unfavourable results in the newer more sophisticated product.
-This according to Dr. Ellis Evans is the case with the wireless technology in 1 above. Learn to discern the bad science and ulterior motives connected with other products.
3. There is a hidden depopulation agenda
As already mentioned, many of us know that certain members of the ruling elite are hell-bent on having a significant world population reduction. Then there’s the mysterious Georgia Guidestones as proof. What could be a better way to reduce the world population than by getting the public to frequently use common widespread technology without them ever realizing its ill-health or fatalistic effects?
GMO’s with their toxic genes, agricultural chemical spraying, geo-engineering, vaccines, wireless technologies, fracking… have the potential to cause infertility, birth defects, DNA mutation, nervous, hormonal and behavioural problems or life-threatening illnesses such as cancer… -With their often long latency period before the adverse effects manifest, no wonder these technologies backed and funded by the ruling elite and associates have been collectively called the slow-death depopulation agenda.
-To protect you, your family and friends take a look at this.
4. Mainstream media propaganda
Owned and controlled by the ruling elite as well as receiving funding from technology corporations, the mainstream media is nothing more than a propaganda machine used to manipulate the masses’ consensus reality. In short, to get unbiased, truthful information exposing these harmful technologies go to alternative media sources.
-In retrospect, how many serious illnesses or deaths have mainstream media sources had an involvement in through their acts of omission and commission?
–Or, put another way, how many serious illnesses or lives could be prevented if they told the truth about harmful technology..?
5. The transhumanism agenda
Transhumanism -the idea that humans can ultimately transform into powerful godlike beings through the use of technology has been pursued for some time by the ruling elite. They see it as a way to having immortality. Transhumanism technology incorporates nano-technology, genetic modifications, drugs, robotics, bionics and cybernetic enhancements…
In their acceptance or pursuit many fall for the transhumanism deception because they haven’t realized that humans are already powerful godlike beings. In truth, transhumanism threatens the loss of humanity and humanity’s powerful connection to spirituality.
6. Controlling
The harmful technology is part of Agenda 21 (new Agenda 2030) used to covertly control the populace into passivity and take away their civil liberties. It can be used as a mass surveillance system for monitoring our brainwaves, bioelectric and other informational energy fields, everywhere we go. This information could then be collected and used to alter our perceptions.
7. Out of ethics
Sure, along the way, right from its inception at R&D, ignoring potential long-term adverse effects, to the final product; buying off corrupt approval bodies, bribing politicians to give it the okay, there are many unscrupulous individuals involved in unethical situations.
Ultimately, it’s self-interest, out of ethics or lack of a conscience... that keeps the harmful technology going.
-That concludes just 7 of the many things you need to know about deceptively harmful technology.
Spread the word
If anything’s going to change it involves us getting off our backsides and doing something about this appalling circumstance. We need to spread the word to wake up the sleeping masses. Create public outrage. Where we can, stop supporting the related products and demand that actions be taken before it's too late. Before the control system through this harmful technology becomes unstoppable.